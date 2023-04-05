First responder groups gather in North Olmsted for active shooter training

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and fire forces from across the West side took part in active shooter drills Wednesday afternoon at the old Forest Elementary school building.

“It just gets our people more realistic views of what would happen if this happened in real life,” said Captain Jerry Vogel with the Westlake Police Department.

The procedure involved a full simulation of an active shooter threat—from the first radio call to the moment all wounded are accounted for. The drills also included mannequins and volunteers to act as living and deceased victims.

Captain Vogel said the drill is about honing two crucial steps in an active shooter operation: “Stopping the killing and saving lives.” He also added that in this drills “there’s going to be no waiting around, it’s going to be an immediate response.”

Members of local fire departments and dispatch teams also participated in the drills—all in order to create the most realistic situation possible, even though many wouldn’t want to discuss active shooter situations.

“I don’t know why people target places such as that, but unfortunately they do,” Captain Vogel said, “and until that stop, we have to train as much as possible.”

The organizers for Wednesday’s drills hope an active shooter incident never happens in their communities. But if it does, they will be ready for it.

“We devote this much manpower because we know how important this is,” Captain Vogel said.

The training group will conduct another exercise this Thursday at Spruce Elementary in North Olmsted. Simulations will take place between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

