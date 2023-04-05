Former Streetsboro councilman found guilty of sending inappropriate photos to teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found a former Streetsboro council member guilty of one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles for sending inappropriate pictures to a 13-year-old boy.

John Ruediger’s trial began on March 29 and the jury reached a verdict late on April 4.

Ruediger, 44, will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Ann Sutula on May 2.

Former Streetsboro councilman ((Source: Mayfield Heights police))

Ruediger met the teenager on SnapChat and showed up at the teenager’s Mayfield Heights house on April 25, 2021.

Ruediger has been out on bond since he was arrested in May of 2021.

He resigned from city council shortly after his arrest.