Hearing for man convicted of killing Twinsburg police officer

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a status hearing in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday for convicted cop killer Ashford Thompson.

He was sentenced to death in 2010 for the fatal shooting of Twinsburg Police Officer Joshua Miktarian in July 2008.

Officer Joshua Miktarian

This hearing is to determine when the prosecution will be able to evaluate Thompson.

The Ohio Public Defender claims Thompson had a mental defect at the time of the shooting and wants to have the death penalty removed from his sentence.

This is not a hearing which could determine whether Thompson will have his sentence reduced.

Officer Miktarian, 33, died after he was shot in the head four times while making a traffic stop at Route 91 and Glenwood on July 13, 2008.

Every year on the anniversary of his death, police officers from across Northeast Ohio gather at the intersection to remember Officer Miktarian.

He is the only Twinsburg police officer to die in the line of duty.