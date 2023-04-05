Lakewood High School students organize walk out to rally against school shootings

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - “Enough is enough!”

Lakewood High School students, along with the support of staff and teachers, organized a walkout to rally for more gun control.

The demonstration was a part of a nationwide effort from students on Wednesday to protest the mass shootings inside schools.

Students at Lakewood High School are staging a walk out in protest of school shootings @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/eFtenBPnAk — Caitlin McCarthy (@news_caitlin) April 5, 2023

“We will not and cannot stop fighting until gun control is passed by our legislators,” organizer and current sophomore student Luke Burke said.

Burke said the fight is not only for student lives, but for the lives of teachers and staff as well.

“The truth is we’re all under attack,” Burke said. “The administration and the children are both dying.”

Some parents also attended in support of the students. Bridget Dineen said children should not fear going to school.

“It’s really frustrating, schools should be safe,” Dineen said. “After Columbine this should never have happened again.”

Students, like organizer and current senior Ameer Alkayali, said this fight will not end until the shootings stop.

“It’s super important we protect life and we need to protect the kids, not the guns and we can make the change,” Alkayali said. “Every single one of us.”

