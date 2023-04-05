2 Strong 4 Bullies
May the force be with you to say ‘I do’: Akron Municipal Court to officiate themed weddings

Springfield Lake Gazebo will be hosting weddings late May
Springfield Lake Gazebo will be hosting weddings late May
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Municipal Court is partnering with two local venues to host off-site wedding opportunities in May, according to a press release.

Officials say the two venues, Highland Universal Gatheringspot and Springfield Township’s Springfield Lake Gazebo, will be available to couples looking to get married on May 4 and May 31.

Highland Universal Gatheringspot will be hosting Star Wars themed weddings in their indoor space on May 4, Star Wars Day.

From 10:30 a.m. to noon, Judge Ron Cable will be officiating in front of a backdrop playing Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope, officials say.

The release says Springfield Township’s Springfield Lake Gazebo will be hosting weddings from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

Judge David Hamilton will be officiating the outdoor ceremonies, officials say.

Appointments are first-come, first-served and must be scheduled and paid for before the date of the ceremony.

Officials say marriage licenses can be obtained from Summit County Probate Court at $25 for those in the courts jurisdiction and $40 for those outside of the jurisdiction.

It is suggested to contact the Akron Municipal Court’s Chief Service Bailiff Patricia Williams at (330) 375-2592 to ensure space is still available before obtaining a marriage license or for any further questions regarding scheduling.

