New information expected Wednesday on student who brought weapon to Geauga County high school

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Chester Township police and West Geauga Local Schools officials will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon regarding a gun brought to school earlier this week.

On Monday morning, a gun was found at West Geauga High School and an 18-year-old student was taken into custody. The student’s name has not been released.

“I will be forever grateful to the student who found a bullet and reported his discovery to the SRO. I am also thankful for the swift actions of administrators and law enforcement who quickly tracked down and arrested a student with a gun in his possession,” said Superintendent Dr. Richard Markwardt.

On Tuesday, all West Geauga schools were closed Tuesday due to a threatening post on Snapchat.

Markwardt said he received a report of the threatening statement at 7:47 p.m. Monday, right as the West Geauga Board of Education meeting was ending.

According to Markwardt, the person who contacted him had not seen the post, but he immediately shared the information with Chester Township police.

“I thought it best to close all schools until police have the opportunity to investigate the matter fully,” said Markwardt.

