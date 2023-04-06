2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 charged with murder after 5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect

Janicea Brooks, 24, and Collyn Green, 32, are accused of causing the child’s death due to child...
Janicea Brooks, 24, and Collyn Green, 32, are accused of causing the child's death due to child endangering, court documents revealed.
By Rachel Vadaj, Caitlin McCarthy, Maddi Hebebrand and Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were charged with murder Thursday morning after their 5-year-old daughter died from starvation.

Janicea Brooks, 24, and Collyn Green, 32, are being held responsible for the death of their daughter Kamryn Riley.

5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect, police say

Their bond was set at $500,000 each.

It was reported by the coroner that she was dead for at least 48 hours, meaning she was already dead when brought to the hospital.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for a 5-year-old girl who was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

2 charged after 5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect
2 charged after 5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)

The girl was driven to the hospital from a house in the 11900 block of Forest Avenue, Ciaccia said, and members of the Homicide Unit went to the house to investigate, which was reportedly in deplorable conditions.

Three of the girls siblings were found in the house.

