2 charged with murder after 5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect

Janicea Brooks, 24, and Collyn Green, 32, are being held responsible for the death of their daughter Kamryn Riley.

Their bond was set at $500,000 each.

It was reported by the coroner that she was dead for at least 48 hours, meaning she was already dead when brought to the hospital.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said officers were sent to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for a 5-year-old girl who was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. on March 22.

The girl was driven to the hospital from a house in the 11900 block of Forest Avenue, Ciaccia said, and members of the Homicide Unit went to the house to investigate, which was reportedly in deplorable conditions.

Three of the girls siblings were found in the house.

