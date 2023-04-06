2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

3 rehabilitated monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Three endangered monk seals were returned to the wild after being rehabilitated.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the malnourished trio was found last year at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument in Hawaii.

Officials took the seals to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up.”

Officials deemed the seals, named Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika, healthy enough to return to the wild after three days of a “soft” release last month at Midway Atoll.

Due to potential existing threats in the wild, the NOAA said it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique flipper tags.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Troubleshooters
‘They deserve better than this;’ Developer hoping to revitalize Hough neighborhood through series of projects
FILE - A great egret flies above a great blue heron in a wetland inside the Detroit River...
Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections
Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’
Bipartisan bill introduced to combat ‘Tranq’