Brunswick Police: 19-year-old man with loaded rifle on probation pleads guilty to Speedway robbery

Dre’Carra Hines
Dre’Carra Hines(Brunswick Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police confirmed the 19-year-old man who was arrested while on probation after an officer found he had a loaded rifle during a traffic stop gave his plea in court.

Dre’Carra Hines of Strongsville plead guilty to robbery and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, said police.

Police said the robbery happened at Speedway at 1555 Pearl Rd. on Aug. 21.

The officer initiated a traffic stop on the car for an equipment violation in the 2700 block of Center Road at approximately 11:29 p.m. on Sept. 11, according to police.

Police said the officer noted the odor of marijuana coming from the inside of the car while talking to the driver.

The officer checked the car and found Hines, the driver. was in possession of a loaded rifle, according to police.

He was arrested and taken to Medina County Jail, according to police.

Hines was currently on probation after being arrested for the theft of a firearm in September 2021, said police.

He was also previously arrested for a series of thefts from cars in November 2021, according to police.

Police said he also had prior arrests for drug offenses.

