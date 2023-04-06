2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cam Newton has ‘grown to admire’ Deshaun Watson, would be willing to back him up

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cam Newton still wants a job in the NFL and released a list on his YouTube channel of current QBs he’d be willing to back up.

Number 1 on his list was Deshaun Watson of the Browns.

Newton, 33, hasn’t played since 2021 when he played 8 games for Carolina, starting five.

He was the 2015 NFL MVP and has made 3 Pro Bowls.

The Browns have 2 QBs behind Watson: Kellen Mond and Joshua Dobbs.

Last year’s backup, Jacoby Brissett, signed with Washington.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

