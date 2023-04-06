2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland fugitive who left double amputee on train tracks surrenders

U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that happened in February.(U.S. Marshals)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals said Thursday that a previous fugitive of the week who was wanted for leaving a double amputee to die on train tracks surrendered Wednesday.

Aaron Parsons was wanted for aggravated robbery with a gun after he carjacked a man and left him on train tracks to die, officials say.

US Marshals: Cleveland carjacking suspect left double amputee on train tracks to die

The victim told police that Parsons said, “if the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will,”.

Police say the victim was able to crawl to safety.

Parsons removed the victim’s wheelchair from the stolen car and threw it down a ravine, officials say.

The victim’s prosthetic legs were in the car.

Police say they found the car at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 23 after it was burned down.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Franklin Kutz
Sentencing for Westlake man who caused fatal accident in Lakewood
A graphic of kids mental health.
U.S. Surgeon General joins Cleveland’s Mayor to address the youth mental health crisis
West Geauga Schools closed Tuesday due to threat on Snapchat, officials say
Parents question police and school response to student bringing gun to West Geauga High School
Parents question police and school response to student bringing gun to West Geauga High School
Parents question police and school response to student bringing gun to West Geauga High School