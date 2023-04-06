Cleveland fugitive who left double amputee on train tracks surrenders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Marshals said Thursday that a previous fugitive of the week who was wanted for leaving a double amputee to die on train tracks surrendered Wednesday.

Aaron Parsons was wanted for aggravated robbery with a gun after he carjacked a man and left him on train tracks to die, officials say.

The victim told police that Parsons said, “if the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will,”.

Police say the victim was able to crawl to safety.

Parsons removed the victim’s wheelchair from the stolen car and threw it down a ravine, officials say.

The victim’s prosthetic legs were in the car.

Police say they found the car at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 23 after it was burned down.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.