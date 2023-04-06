Cleveland Guardians home opener: A complete guide for fan success

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians fans are gearing up for the home opener against the Seattle Mariners Friday, but before you head downtown, check out this complete guide to kick off this baseball season.

FOOD AND FUN

Cleveland businesses are ready for hungry fans bright and early ahead of the game Friday.

Masthead Brewing Co.: Open 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Special menu items include brats, hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches, pretzel bites and veggie wraps.

Re:bar: Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Join Re:bar for drink specials, music and a newly expanded space now serving La Plaza Mexican Street Food.

Hofbrauhaus Cleveland: Open 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Get a half liter of haus bier and HB Bier Bratwurst with fries for $15.99 with your gameday ticket.

Market Garden Brewery: Open 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Beer, dog specials and more are all on the docket at Market Garden Brewery starting at noon Friday.

Great Lakes Brewing Co.: Open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy food and beer specials before hopping on a round-trip shuttle to Progressive Field two hours before and one hour after the game, complementary with a brewpub or gift shop purchase.

"It's about sharing those moments with the people that you love, that's what makes baseball so special"



PRE-GAME FESTIVITIES

The Guardians have a full line up leading up to the big game, including a block party from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Gateway Plaza.

Find a full guide to Guardians’ events here:

PARKING

The City of Cleveland has encouraged visitors to take advantage of public transportation or carpooling to ease traffic congestion, with free parking at select GCRTA locations.

If you plan on driving downtown, be cautious of traffic controllers in place to maximize traffic flow. To discourage thefts from cars, they ask anyone parking downtown to leave valuable items at home, in the trunk of your car or out of plain view.

Parking restrictions, which will be in effect starting Friday at 1 p.m., include:

East 4th Street from Prospect Avenue to Huron Road, both sides

Bolivar Avenue from E. 7 to E. 14th Street, both sides

West Huron Road from Ontario Street to West Superior Avenue

East 9th Street from Carnegie Avenue to Superior Avenue, both sides

Prospect Avenue from East 14th Street to Ontario Street, both sides

Huron Road between Ontario Street and Prospect Avenue, both sides

Carnegie Avenue from East 14th Street to East 9th Street, both sides

The Warehouse District Parking Ban will be in effect from 10 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Cleveland police said anyone parked illegally will be towed.

As always, those who plan on drinking are encouraged to designate a sober driver or utilize public transportation.

WEATHER

A ceremonial first pitch from Cleveland Heights native Travis Kelce will kick off the game at 4:10 p.m.

