2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland man missing for over 2 weeks

Lamaas Richmond Bey
Lamaas Richmond Bey(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help find missing person Lamaas Richmond Bey, 52, who has been missing for over two weeks.

Police said Bey was last seen on March 22 at his home in the 800 block of East 147th Street.

He was reported missing on April 5, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

US Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Sandusky train derailment site
US Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Sandusky train derailment site
Solon Elementary School placed on lockdown due to chase, shots fired nearby
Solon Elementary School placed on lockdown due to chase, shots fired nearby
Cam Newton
Cam Newton
Dre’Carra Hines
Brunswick Police: 19-year-old man with loaded rifle on probation pleads guilty to Speedway robbery