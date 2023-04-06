Cleveland man missing for over 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help find missing person Lamaas Richmond Bey, 52, who has been missing for over two weeks.

Police said Bey was last seen on March 22 at his home in the 800 block of East 147th Street.

He was reported missing on April 5, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

