High school football stadium to be renamed in honor of Maxton Soviak

MILAN, Ohio (WOIO) - Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak will soon have his name adorned on the stadium of Edison High School, two years after he was killed at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan.

Navy Corpsman Soviak, a 2017 graduate from the school, helped lead the Edison High School Chargers to multiple playoff wins and was the team captain his senior year. Following his death, the school held a funeral procession and service at the stadium that will soon be named after him.

Currently, the school is halfway to the fundraising goal set to renovate the stadium. The district is looking to put in a turf field, with Soviak’s number 27 permanently featured on the 27-yard-line.

Much of the funding for the new stadium comes from Ohio-based Coles Energy, with Athletic Director Nick Wenzel reporting $600,000 pledged towards the estimated $1.1 million renovation. All of money is being brought in by donations.

The field will be called Freedom Field sponsored by Coles Energy, with an August 2024 opening date scheduled.

