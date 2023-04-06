2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - A woman in Utah died after she pushed a climber out of harm’s way while they were ice climbing.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said an ice column fell Sunday while a group of three people was attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)

A 41-year-old woman shoved the youngest in the party, a 21-year-old woman, away from the falling ice.

The sheriff’s office said she was then trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and died.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was able to climb down the mountain and call for help.

The other member of their group, a 34-year-old man, fell about 40 feet when the ice came down.

A helicopter was able to pull him from the mountain.

He suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
FILE - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a ceremony to commemorate South...
South Korean president invited to address US Congress
2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left
2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left
Janicea Brooks, 24, and Collyn Green, 32, are accused of causing the child’s death due to child...
2 charged with murder after 5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect
Demonstrators stand outside of the Tennessee State Capitol in support of three Democratic state...
Protesters chant in support of 'Tennessee three'