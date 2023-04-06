2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

MetroHealth launches program to make transplants more accessible

MetroHealth in Parma
MetroHealth in Parma(Source: MetroHealth System)
By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MetroHealth has created a new blood and marrow transplant program that would change the way people of lower socioeconomic status have access to transplants.

“We want to democratize access to cutting-edge treatment for our underserved population,” Dr. William Tse said. “We’d like MetroHealth to be a center where we can provide the whole gamut of treatment for blood cancers.”

The barriers that can often lead to a prevention of care at transplant centers includes: transportation, healthy food access, strong support networks, and others. The new program from MetroHealth will use “the Institute for H.O.P.E.™, the Food as Medicine Program and various wraparound services” to eliminate these barriers.

By using existing resources to help patients, MetroHealth believes this will lead to an increase in transplants for people who normally wouldn’t be able to receive them. According to MetroHealth, “a disproportionate number of transplant patients are white and/or belong to a higher socioeconomic status”.

MetroHealth is also partnering with the American Red Cross to perform cell collection and processing.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Troubleshooters
‘They deserve better than this;’ Developer hoping to revitalize Hough neighborhood through series of projects
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians home opener: A complete guide for fan success
‘They deserve better than this;’ Developer hoping to revitalize Hough neighborhood through...
‘They deserve better than this;’ Developer hoping to revitalize Hough neighborhood through series of
US Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Sandusky train derailment site
US Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Sandusky train derailment site