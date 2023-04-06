2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Much cooler today; dry pattern setting up

19 First Alert
19 First Alert
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The cold front rolled through very early this morning. Much cooler air brings a noticeable change today. The front is tracking into the Mid Atlantic region. We will still have a good deal of high cloud cover today and this evening. A few showers could happen in the Canton-Youngstown zone. High temperatures in the 50 to 55 degree range for most of us. Areas east of Cleveland may not get out of the 40s in some towns. We dip well into the 30s tonight as the wind goes light. It’ll be a partly cloudy sky tomorrow and even cooler. Afternoon temperatures in the 45 to 50 degree range. Warmer inland. Forecast temperature around 43 degrees for the Guardians Home Opener. Dry Easter weekend on the way.

