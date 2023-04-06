2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for Westlake man who caused fatal accident in Lakewood

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Westlake man is being sentenced today after causing a crash that killed a woman in Lakewood in 2022.

Franklin Kutz pleaded guilty last month to driving drunk and causing a fatal crash.

Kutz was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police say Kutz was driving eastbound on Clifton Avenue on April 23, 2022 when he struck a car being driven by 55-year-old Josephine Sever.

Sever was driving southbound on Cove Avenue crossing Clifton Boulevard when her car was struck by Kutz.

Sever died from her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

19 News will be streaming the sentencing here at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 6.

