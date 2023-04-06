Sentencing for Westlake man who caused fatal accident in Lakewood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old Westlake man is being sentenced today after causing a crash that killed a woman in Lakewood in 2022.

Franklin Kutz pleaded guilty last month to driving drunk and causing a fatal crash.

Kutz was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Police say Kutz was driving eastbound on Clifton Avenue on April 23, 2022 when he struck a car being driven by 55-year-old Josephine Sever.

Sever was driving southbound on Cove Avenue crossing Clifton Boulevard when her car was struck by Kutz.

Sever died from her injuries at MetroHealth Medical Center.

