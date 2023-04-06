Solon Elementary School placed on lockdown due to chase, shots fired nearby

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Solon Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to a nearby chase and shots fired, according to police.

Around 10:30 Thursday morning, police said they tried to stop a Honda minivan reported as stolen from Cleveland in an aggravated robbery on Tuesday.

As they attempted to stop the van, a chase ensued, going south on SOM Center Road, west on Arthur Road and north on Solon Boulevard.

Police said the minivan crashed into the back of another car on Solon Boulevard near Roxbury Elementary School.

The driver of the stolen Honda, got out of the car with a gun, police said.

According to officers, shots were fired and the suspect ran through nearby backyards.

After a short chase, the suspect surrendered.

No damage was done to any nearby property, and no citizens were injured in the incident.

The suspect as well as the passenger of the car struck in the crash had minor injuries, according to police.

Roxbury Elementary was briefly placed on lockdown after the crash, which has since been lifted.

Police said the Ohio BCI is investigating the scene, leaving Solon Boulevard closed between Arthur and Orchard Roads.

Alternative dismissal instructions will be sent to Solon City Schools parents as necessary, police said.

19 News reached out to Solon schools for a comment, but have not yet heard back.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to 19 News for updates.

