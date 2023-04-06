2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Suspect robs Cleveland restaurant at gunpoint, police say

Suspect robs Cleveland restaurant at gunpoint, police say
Suspect robs Cleveland restaurant at gunpoint, police say(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who robbed Tapatia’s Taqueria at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The aggravated robbery happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. on April 3 at 12501 Lorain Ave., according to police.

Police said the suspect parked his car facing West 125th Street and walked into the restaurant.

He was seen walking back to his car right after the robbery and driving southbound on West 125th Street, said police.

The suspect was described by police as a man wearing a gray Under Armor hoodie, a black mask, ripped blue jeans, black and white shoes, and gloves.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery, call Det. Rospierski at 216-623-2509 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216252-7463.

Reference report 2023-093267 with your tips.

Suspect robs Cleveland restaurant at gunpoint, police say
Suspect robs Cleveland restaurant at gunpoint, police say(Cleveland Police First District)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left
2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left
Janicea Brooks, 24, and Collyn Green, 32, are accused of causing the child’s death due to child...
2 charged with murder after 5-year-old Cleveland girl dies from alleged child abuse, neglect
2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left
2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left
Train derailed in Sandusky, police say
US Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Sandusky train derailment site