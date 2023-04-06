CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who robbed Tapatia’s Taqueria at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The aggravated robbery happened at approximately 12:10 a.m. on April 3 at 12501 Lorain Ave., according to police.

Police said the suspect parked his car facing West 125th Street and walked into the restaurant.

He was seen walking back to his car right after the robbery and driving southbound on West 125th Street, said police.

The suspect was described by police as a man wearing a gray Under Armor hoodie, a black mask, ripped blue jeans, black and white shoes, and gloves.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery, call Det. Rospierski at 216-623-2509 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216252-7463.

Reference report 2023-093267 with your tips.

Suspect robs Cleveland restaurant at gunpoint, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

