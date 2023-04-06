‘They deserve better than this;’ Developer hoping to revitalize Hough neighborhood through series of projects

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -An out-of-town developer has big plans for properties in Cleveland’s Hough Neighborhood that have sat vacant for years.

The goal is to reinvigorate a neighborhood that’s been struggling to retain business for years.

“I’m sad that anyone has to live in a community with a building like this, but I’m hopeful because I’m so committed to this work,” said Developer Dr. Gina Merritt.

Dr. Gina Merritt is a developer on a mission.

Her company, Northern Real Estate Urban Ventures, is based in D.C, so the Hough Neighborhood property located on 9410 Hough Avenue is one of her first properties out of state, and it’s the first she’s lead developer on.

A title she doesn’t take lightly.

“For a black woman, even one with 27 years of experience, it’s very difficult to be in a leadership position because most of the folks, especially the folks I partner with that have the money, they don’t really want me to be in the lead,” said Dr. Merritt.

Now that she is, she’s ready to revamp this under-served community in a big way.

Plans for the old vacant property on Hough Avenue include more than 100 apartment units with a health suite on the first floor and hub on the second floor to connect people with jobs and opportunities.

It sounds great, but the project’s behind schedule.

“Honestly we were hoping to close by the end of last year but all of this interest rate movement, covid pricing, supply chain issues are still real,” said Dr. Merritt.

Now, she’s hoping to close by September.

It will be a busy summer for Dr. Merritt because she has since bought another property in the Hough Neighborhood.

“On the corner here, we’re going to have about a 7,500 square foot building market hall concept with black-owned businesses.

Think food and hair products. She also plans to build multiple buildings where the current MLK Plaza stands on Wade Park Avenue. They’ll be used for affordable and mixed-income housing, as well as office space.

This project is still in the early planning phases.

Dr. Merritt is also holding a pitch competition for entrepreneurs wanting spaces in her proposed marketplace. You can apply here.

These are big ideas that will take a lot of work, but Dr. Merritt says she’s been waiting a long time for opportunities like these and more is on the way.

