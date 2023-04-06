2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Sen. Sherrod Brown visits Sandusky train derailment site

Train derailed in Sandusky, police say
Train derailed in Sandusky, police say
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will visit Sandusky Thursday as he continues to promote the passage of the Railway Safety Act.

He will be joined by rail union workers and local officials, according to a news release, and will tour the site of an October 2022 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train.

The event is happening at 12:45 p.m., and 19 News will be providing livestreaming coverage.

VIDEO: Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power
Sandusky still waiting for Norfolk Southern to complete train derailment repairs

The train derailment of 21 cars took place Oct. 8, spilling paraffin wax and prompting power outages.

Several of those rail cars jumped the tracks, and plunged over the Columbus Avenue overpass, crashing down to the street below.

The wax hardened after leaking out, and though some spread to the city sewer system, officials deemed it not dangerous.

Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power
Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power

Brown’s office said the southbound lanes of Columbus Avenue are still closed, and northbound traffic reopened in February.

Brown is one of many Northeast Ohio lawmakers calling for stricter regulations of railways in wake of the Feb. 3 toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

Several days after the derailment, there was a controlled explosion of the five railroad cars carrying the chemical vinyl chloride.

While there are reports of illness by people living in the East Palestine area, federal and state officials continue to test the air quality and water.

Vinyl chloride and benzene detected in East Palestine woman’s urine

According to the news release, if passed, Brown’s legislation would require:

  • two-person crews on trains
  • increase training
  • make rail carriers pay for wrongdoing
  • enhance safety procedures for trains carrying hazardous materials
  • support communities impacted by rail disasters

2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left
2nd bald eagle egg hatches in Avon Lake nest, 1 egg left
