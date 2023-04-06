2 Strong 4 Bullies
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point shared a never-before-seen view of its brand new roller coaster Wednesday on social media.

Amusement park visitors will get the chance to ride the Wild Mouse as the 2023 season kicks off on May 6.

This is the first video to be released showing the roller coaster, which features six mouse-themed cars and one cheese-themed car, in action.

Cedar Point says no two rides will be the same due to the “free-form spinning action” on the Wild Mouse.

