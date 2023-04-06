2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say

Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.(Houston Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death while their two young children were in the home.

Court documents state that 25-year-old Liliana Cervantes stabbed 32-year-old Nathan Freeman with a butcher knife three times on March 20.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers found Freeman dead at the scene with a large stab wound to his chest.

Cervantes reportedly told investigators she tried to stitch up Freeman’s wound before calling 911, KENS reported.

Court documents state Cervantes was highly intoxicated at the time of the stabbing, and KENS reports she admitted to authorities she had been drinking and blacked out.

Cervantes was arrested on April 3 and charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

FILE - Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose...
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
Video shows brand new Cedar Point roller coaster in action
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case
Daniel’s Law provides a safe and legal option to surrender babies up to 60 days old at...
Newborn surrendered to medical center under Safe Haven Act