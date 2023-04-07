2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 teens hospitalized following nearby shootings in Cleveland’s Central neighborhood

Police officials have not specified if the shootings are connected.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and EMS officials confirmed two teenagers were hospitalized following a pair of overnight shootings in Cleveland that happened near one another.

One victim, a 16-year-old, was taken to a local hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in the 3900 block of Community College Avenue.

Another victim, a 17-year-old, was also taken to a local hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in the area of East 40th Street and Quincy Avenue.

Both shootings happened in the city’s Central neighborhood just blocks away from each other.

EMS officials confirmed both teens were in serious condition.

Police officials have not specified if the shootings are connected.

Officials said the shootings remain under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

