Akron City prosecutor details grand jury process in officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Prosecutor Craig Morgan on Friday will be detailing the grand jury’s process in examining evidence in last year’s officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop.

Hundreds of people participated in multiple protests throughout the city last summer after the shooting.

The eight officers involved in the fatal shooting were reassigned to administrative duties in October, according to previous statements from Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

The 12:30 p.m. livestream will detail the role the grand jury, which will be appointed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost next week, will have in the case of Walker’s death.

