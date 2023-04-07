2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron City prosecutor details grand jury process in officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker

Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials said.(WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron City Prosecutor Craig Morgan on Friday will be detailing the grand jury’s process in examining evidence in last year’s officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27, 2022 after an attempted traffic stop.

Hundreds of people participated in multiple protests throughout the city last summer after the shooting.

The eight officers involved in the fatal shooting were reassigned to administrative duties in October, according to previous statements from Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

The 12:30 p.m. livestream will detail the role the grand jury, which will be appointed by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost next week, will have in the case of Walker’s death.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

