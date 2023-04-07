Bringing the zoo to you: Akron Zoo launches 2 live animal webcams

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo announced Friday that they have joined Zoolife, the world’s first interactive virtual zoo.

The Akron Zoo is now offering two live webcams through Zoolife, featuring the grizzly bears and red wolves.

Officials say fans can watch the zoo’s two grizzly bears, Jackson and Cheyenne, or the three red wolves, Manny, Poco and Hawk, live from the comfort of their home.

The Akron Zoo grizzly bear stream will be available through Zoolife (Source: The Akron Zoo)

The camera feeds will be available through Zoolife, a subscription-based platform where users can watch zoo animals from all over the world.

Officials say the Akron Zoo receives 50% of proceeds, which will benefit the zoo’s Conservation Fund.

The zoo is now open 361 days a year.

The zoo says Summer season begins on April 10 and hours will be 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission will be $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and $11 for children (ages 2-14). Children under two are free and parking is $5.

