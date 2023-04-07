2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Business booming in downtown Cleveland as professional sports heat up

By Katie Tercek and Megan McSweeney
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Cleveland Guardians start their season and the Cavaliers head into the playoffs, business is booming in downtown Cleveland.

“It feels awesome nothing could bring us more happiness than pouring drinks, winning, and making money. It’s looking good for everybody,” says Katelyn Spahar, a bartender at Clevelander Bar & Grille.

Clevelander Bar & Grille is a pit stop for dozens of fans to grab a beer before they head to the game.

On Lakeside, Noble Beast Brewing Company offers cold beer and convenient parking for fans.

“You got tons of cheap parking down here. You can park on the street couple of lots going on. Easy 15-minute walk,” said James Redford, chef, and part-owner of Noble Beast.

On opening day, Hofbräuhaus general manager Aaron Green said the restaurant had over 300 reservations.

“The further we can go in the playoffs. The further we get to that World Series and the Cavs get the championship game. Oh my gosh. We already have the parties. I can’t imagine what the party is going to be like,” Green said.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians home opener: A complete guide for fan success
Parking bans updated for Cleveland Guardians home opener
Business booming in downtown Cleveland as professional sports heat up
Business booming in downtown Cleveland as professional sports heat up
Police: 3 teenagers missing from North Olmsted, believed to be together
Police: 3 teenagers missing from North Olmsted, believed to be together
University Heights Police file photo (Source: University Heights Police)
University Heights woman injured in drive-by shooting