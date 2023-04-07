Business booming in downtown Cleveland as professional sports heat up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Cleveland Guardians start their season and the Cavaliers head into the playoffs, business is booming in downtown Cleveland.

“It feels awesome nothing could bring us more happiness than pouring drinks, winning, and making money. It’s looking good for everybody,” says Katelyn Spahar, a bartender at Clevelander Bar & Grille.

Clevelander Bar & Grille is a pit stop for dozens of fans to grab a beer before they head to the game.

On Lakeside, Noble Beast Brewing Company offers cold beer and convenient parking for fans.

“You got tons of cheap parking down here. You can park on the street couple of lots going on. Easy 15-minute walk,” said James Redford, chef, and part-owner of Noble Beast.

On opening day, Hofbräuhaus general manager Aaron Green said the restaurant had over 300 reservations.

“The further we can go in the playoffs. The further we get to that World Series and the Cavs get the championship game. Oh my gosh. We already have the parties. I can’t imagine what the party is going to be like,” Green said.

