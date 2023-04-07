Cleveland’s Great Lakes Science Center kicks off eclipse countdown April 7-8

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The countdown to the 2024 eclipse has begun at the Great Lakes Science Center, kicking off with hands-on activities centered around the science of an eclipse.

Activities start at 10 a.m. April 7 and 8 and include demonstrations on shadow imagery, a DIY camera obscura and presentations from Kelly Korreck, a NASA program manager.

According to a release from the Great Lakes Science Center, excitement about the 2024 eclipse is building due to it’s location in the path of totality.

Residents and visitors will experience several minutes of darkness when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, officials say.

Activities and demonstrations will be done by Nasa’s Glenn Research Center’s public engagement hourly, officials say.

