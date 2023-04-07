Fake cops in Cleveland: What police say happened during each robbery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police say detectives are continuing to investigate a series of robberies by fake cops, and multiple suspects remain on the loose.

Investigators have taken at least one suspect into custody this week in connection to five cases of Cleveland police officer impersonation.

According to police, an officer had spotted the suspect, whose named hasn’t been released, driving Tuesday in a vehicle suspected in the attacks.

The man is facing tampering with evidence and drug charges, and police say other charges are still being investigated.

19 News uncovered new information Friday detailing each of the attacks. We’ve reached out to Cleveland police to learn of any updates.

The first report came in the early morning hours of March 7. Police say a 25-year-old Cleveland man pulled over near Route 2 and West 45th Street for a vehicle behind him that started flashing red and blue lights. He told police one of the four suspects ordered him to get out of his car and searched his pockets. Then, the three others exited their car, possibly a dark colored Honda Accord, and began yelling at the victim for money and drugs. According to police, the suspects, armed with three handguns and one AR pistol, took his car during the attack.

A 25-year-old Cleveland man fell victim to the second robbery on March 28. He told police it happened during an exchange to buy cell phones. The victim had connected with an unknown man and made plans to meet on Lakeshore Boulevard, police say. He arrived to the seller wearing an identity-concealing mask and second unidentified man. Soon after, police say a burgundy Jeep with police lights flashing drove up and blocked in their cars. The victim, who falsely assumed it was an undercover police vehicle, accused the seller of setting him up. That’s when the suspect pulled out a gun, according to police, and the victim ran away, losing his keys in the process. Police say the suspects then drove away in his car.

The third robbery happened on March 31 in the 3200 block of West 65th Street. Police say suspects in a black Volkswagon SUV flashed lights and pulled over a 42-year-old Pepper Pike man driving with his 23-year-old sister from Cleveland. Four armed, masked men exited the SUV wearing bulletproof vests, according to police, before robbing the victims of a phone, identification cards, watch and cash but not the car. The suspects then drove away with the victims, who called 911, chasing behind. A dispatcher told the victims to stop following the suspects, and then they went to a police station to report the robbery. The officer who took their report wrote, “The victims could not emphasize how much the suspects yelled, cussed profusely and held guns touching their heads the whole time! They said they were scared and petrified to death!”

The fourth robbery targeted a 28-year-old Cleveland man, taking place on April 1 in the 3000 block of West 48th Street. According to police, three suspects traveling in a gray Kia Sportage with flashing blue lights pulled him over. He was told to exit the car, and before having time to draw his own weapon, police say all three suspects held him at gunpoint. They disarmed the victim and then stole his car, according to police. Officers later recovered his vehicle a few blocks away from the robbery.

The fifth robbery took place on April 2 in the area of Broadway and Blanche avenues. The victim told officers a black Dodge Durango with police lights attempted to pull him over, but he did not stop. Instead, police say he drove to a police station while talking to a 911 dispatcher and the suspect stopped following. According to police, the victim said the suspect flashed a gun and wore a bulletproof vest. A Black Jeep Cherokee also appeared to be involved.

According to police, these incidents have involved only private, unmarked vehicles; there are no reports of stolen Cleveland police cars or the use of a marked police car.

Investigators ask that anyone concerned of officer impersonation when being pulled over call 911 to confirm the validity of the traffic stop.

The public is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME with tips about this investigation.

