2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Guardians drop 5-3 decision to Seattle in home opener

Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief...
Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez watches his two-run home run off Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Nick Sandlin during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aaron Civale had it rolling early.

So did the Guardians, who led 3-0 after four innings Friday in Cleveland’s home opener.

Seattle, however, rallied with 2 runs in the 5th and 3 more in the 6th to win 5-3 at a sold-out Progressive Field.

Julio Rodriguez hit a 2-run homer off Nick Sandlin to provide the winning margin.

Seattle’s bullpen retired the final 10 batters to close out the win.

Civale alowed 9 hits and 4 runs in 5.2 innings, taking the loss.

Myles Straw and Josh Bell had RBI singles early for the Guards.

Josh Naylor added 2 hits.

The 2 teams are back in action Saturday at 6;10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Caitlin Chiou blew three times the legal limit Saturday
Westlake police: Woman driving wrong way on I-90 blows 3 times the legal limit
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast-- Cleveland Guardians Home Opener
19 First Alert Forecast-- Cleveland Guardians Home Opener
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Travis Kelce bounces first pitch at Guardians home opener (video)
Cleveland Guardians honor drummer John Adams at home opener
Cleveland Guardians honor drummer John Adams at home opener
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase throws against the Seattle Mariners during...
Civale goes 7, Guardians hit 2 HRs to beat Mariners 2-0