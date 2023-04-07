Guardians drop 5-3 decision to Seattle in home opener

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Aaron Civale had it rolling early.

So did the Guardians, who led 3-0 after four innings Friday in Cleveland’s home opener.

Seattle, however, rallied with 2 runs in the 5th and 3 more in the 6th to win 5-3 at a sold-out Progressive Field.

Julio Rodriguez hit a 2-run homer off Nick Sandlin to provide the winning margin.

Seattle’s bullpen retired the final 10 batters to close out the win.

Civale alowed 9 hits and 4 runs in 5.2 innings, taking the loss.

Myles Straw and Josh Bell had RBI singles early for the Guards.

Josh Naylor added 2 hits.

The 2 teams are back in action Saturday at 6;10 p.m.

