Jersey worn by Donna Kelce during Super Bowl LVII enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Donna Kelce on Friday officially became a “Hall of Fame Mom” after the Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrined the jersey she wore during Super Bowl LVII.
The jersey, split between her two Cleveland Heights-native sons, made national headlines as the brothers Kelce made history by becoming the first set of brothers to face off in the Super Bowl.
Donna’s shoes also are included in the display.
While Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs beat Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 38-35, Donna and the love of her two sons became the true winner of the Feb. 12 showdown.
