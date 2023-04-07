Man shot at park on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot at a park in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The man was shot at a park on Williams Avenue and dropped off at Cleveland Fire Station 41 by a private auto.

He was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis, according to Cleveland Police.

This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information on the shooting.

