Man shot at park on Cleveland’s east side
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old male is in critical condition after being shot at a park in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
The man was shot at a park on Williams Avenue and dropped off at Cleveland Fire Station 41 by a private auto.
He was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the pelvis, according to Cleveland Police.
This is a developing story check back with 19 News for the latest information on the shooting.
