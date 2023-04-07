Missing 17-year-old Cleveland girl last seen April 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing 17-year-old Preshious McCutcheon, who was last seen on April 4.

She was described by police as 5′3″ tall, 214 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Police said she was last seen in the area of West 104th Street and Lorain Avenue wearing a brown vest jacket and gray cargo pants.

If you see McCutcheon or know where she may be, call the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234.

Preshious McCutcheon (Cleveland Police)

