Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly home opener today; sunny days ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are just in the start of an extended dry spell that we have in the forecast. The warm up, however, will be gradual. High pressure is to the north of Ohio today. Temperatures will struggle to go up today thanks to a cold air mass in place and a north wind. We are forecasting temperatures only around 40 degrees close to the Lake Erie Shore. That will be the case for the Guardians Home Opener later this afternoon. You’ll still be around 50 degrees in the Akron-Canton zone. Some scattered to broken high cloud cover in place today. Calm conditions tonight will allow many temperatures to fall into the 20s by early tomorrow morning. After the frosty start to the day, temperatures will be in the 50s tomorrow and Easter. Cooler near the lake. It’ll be a sun filled weekend.

