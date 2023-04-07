Ohio Department of Public Safety warns of cryptocurrency scam targeting older adults

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center and the Ohio Department of Aging shared a release Friday warning Ohioans of a growing trend of cryptocurrency scams targeting older adults.

Officials say during the course of drug-related investigations, the ONIC became aware of these types of financial exploitations against older adults.

These scams are asking individuals to pay in cryptocurrency or through cryptocurrency ATMs, officials say.

The release says scammers are often in constant communication with their targets, and scammers can use efforts from romance to impersonation to get their target to send them money.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has provided the following information to best avoid cryptocurrency scams.

Cryptocurrency Scam Indicators:

No legitimate business is going to demand you send cryptocurrency in advance of a purchase or to protect your money. If the individual does, this could be an indicator of a scam.

If you meet someone on a dating site or app and they want to show you how to invest in cryptocurrency or asks you to send them cryptocurrency, this could be an indicator of a scam.

Prevention Tips:

Before you invest in cryptocurrency, search online for the name of the company or person and cryptocurrency name and also include words like “review,” “scam,” or “complaint” to see what others are saying.

No legitimate business or government will ever email, text, or message you on social media to ask for money, and they will never demand that you buy or pay with cryptocurrency.

Never click on a link from an unexpected text, email, or social media message, even if it seems to come from a company you know.

For local services and support for older adults and caregivers, call 1-866-243-5678 to be connected to the area agency on aging serving your community.

If you feel you’ve been the target of a scam, report it to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. If you have lost money or feel unsafe because of a scam, contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.