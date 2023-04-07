Police: 3 teenagers missing from North Olmsted, believed to be together

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted police are asking for the public’s help in locating three teenagers who are missing.

Brook Vasko,14; Milenko Mikey Ward,16; and Caleb Ellis, 16, are believed to be together, according to police.

A police captain said all three teens left their homes Thursday and are reported to be runaways.

Anyone who sees the teens or knows their location is asked to call the North Olmsted Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.