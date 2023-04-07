Police: 35-year-old man found fatally shot inside Canton home

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot early Friday morning inside a home in Canton.

Canton police Lt. Dennis Garren said officers arrived to a home in the 1900 block of Otto Place N.E. at 12:38 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Police found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Garren confirmed the victim, later identified as 35-year-old Bryson Barksdale, dead at the scene.

Police said anyone with information into the shooting has been asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Officials confirmed the shooting remains under investigation.

