Police: 35-year-old man found fatally shot inside Canton home
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was fatally shot early Friday morning inside a home in Canton.
Canton police Lt. Dennis Garren said officers arrived to a home in the 1900 block of Otto Place N.E. at 12:38 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Police found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck.
Garren confirmed the victim, later identified as 35-year-old Bryson Barksdale, dead at the scene.
Police said anyone with information into the shooting has been asked to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.
Officials confirmed the shooting remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.