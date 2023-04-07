Strongsville police continue search for driver who plowed through park, lacrosse field

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are still looking for mayor leads after a driver tore through a park this week on Park Lane Drive, ruining a lacrosse field.

“It’s disappointing,” said resident Jennifer Perez. Her son, Luke, participates with the Strongsville Lacrosse club; his participation will now have to wait a little longer.

“Tuesday was supposed to be his first practice on the field, and unfortunately they had to cancel the practice,” Perez said.

According to police, the incident took place some time between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Perez, who lives next to the park, knew something was wrong early on: ”My husband woke up Tuesday morning and saw that it was like this.”

While Strongsville Lacrosse figures out a plan for their spring season, local police are still investigating the incident. Police Chief Mark Fender says they’re on the lookout for any tips or clues.

“I wouldn’t have a timeline right now,” he said, “we just need a break right now in this whole event.”

Fender is reminding everyone in Strongsville that, if they see something, say something: “If you see anything in that field, call in, immediately call us.”

Perez was informed that Strongsville Lacrosse found a temporary field for practices, but her son Luke’s practice was still cancelled. She hopes the person responsible understands the impact of what they’ve done.

“A joyride for them one night might be problematic for some people—especially kids, who just want to have fun and play lacrosse,” she said.

