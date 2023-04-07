2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect breaks Cleveland business window, steals $2,000 worth of items from construction site, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who broke a business’ window and stole about $2,000 worth of items from a construction site is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Police said someone broke a window of a business in the 4200 block of Lorain Avenue at 9:25 p.m. on March 25 before taking the construction site items.

The suspect car, a silver sedan with damage to the front end, then headed westbound on Lorain Avenue, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the car and the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Call Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217 if you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime.

