CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patrick Mahomes’ job is probably safe.

Cleveland native Travis Kelce threw out the first pitch at Friday’s Guardians home opener but didn’t come close to reaching home plate.

Travis Kelce threw out the first pitch ahead of the Cleveland Guardians opener and it....did not go great 😂 @tkelce



🎥: @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/xgy8fvBcgA — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 7, 2023

Kelce was accompanied to the mound by his mother Donna.

Hometown boy and #Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has arrived at Progressive Field to throw out the first pitch #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/S5uR6E3C0X — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) April 7, 2023

