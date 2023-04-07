2 Strong 4 Bullies
University Heights woman injured in drive-by shooting

University Heights Police file photo (Source: University Heights Police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights police say an 18-year-old woman was injured Friday during a drive-by shooting.

The shots fired incident took place in the area of Jackson Boulevard and Tullamore Road.

According to police, the victim was driving when gunfire from another vehicle hit her, causing a superficial wound.

Police did not release a description of the suspect vehicle and said officers continue to gather evidence.

According to University Heights police, there was a separate shooting under similar circumstances in Cleveland Heights around the same time.

It’s not clear if the shootings are connected at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 216-932-8799.

