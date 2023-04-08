2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 1 arrested, after shooting inside an Akron bar, police say

By Patrick Stout
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old woman was killed, and a 28-year-old man was arrested after a shooting inside a bar early Saturday morning, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Police say that officers arrived at the Heights Bar and Grill located at the 1300 block of Newton Street around 1:10 a.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 44-year-old woman, with an apparent gunshot wound, police say.

The victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where she would later die due to her injuries, police say.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notification.

Police say that officers developed information that identified a suspect responsible for the killing.

Police searched multiple different locations and later located Aaron Ridenour, 28, hiding in the back of a pickup truck on Rhodes Avenue.

Police say Ridenour was taken into custody without incident and taken to the police station for questioning.

He was charged with murder, and felonious assault, and later taken and booked into the Summit County Jail.

