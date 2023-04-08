911 calls reveal how accused Akron serial rapist preyed on his victims

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested a 24-year-old man they’re calling a serial rapist on Tuesday.

Police said Mohamed Reeda got away with these crimes for more than two years. He told police he was a rideshare driver, but they haven’t been able to confirm that.

Authorities said he would drive around Akron looking for women to prey on and he would try to come up with any way to try to get these women into his car.

“I walked to the Dollar Store and this guy got me in his car and he took me to Mason Park and he pulled a big knife on me,” one victim said in a 911 call.

According to Akron police, Reeda terrorized, raped, and kidnapped at least 8 women from November 2020 to March 2023. Mohamed Reeda was arrested Tuesday at his Akron home.

One of his victims was a 33-year-old woman. She called the police after the assault in February of this year. She said she left her home to walk to the dollar store to buy some Pedialyte for her baby because he was sick. She claims Reeda followed her into the store.

“Like when I went out to leave, he got in the car he pulled the big knife on me and I just listened to him because I didn’t want him to hurt me but inside his car, he has like yellow. He’s got like a camera, like a camera on the inside of his car like he worked with Lyft or something I don’t know but he didn’t have no Lyft sign,” the woman said.

This victim said Reeda offered to pay for her groceries and she turned him down, but he insisted.

“He was like, ‘I’ll pay for your stuff’, and I was like, ‘I’m cool’ and he pulled out a wad of cash and I was like, ‘I’m cool’ and he was like, ‘You got kids, you got bills? I’ll pay your bills,’ and I was like, ‘No,’ and I was trying to find my phone the whole time but I didn’t have my phone with me and then it just happened from here but when he paid cause I had my food stamp card in my hand so when he pulled his wallet out he had two IDs and a whole bunch of cards and he was a younger Arabic guy. He had on a gray jogging outfit, and he had on some gray Crocs and he was in a gray or silver-like little SUV car,” the woman said.

The victim said after leaving the store Reeda forced her into his car and drove her to morgan park.

“Then he pulled me out of his car at Morgan Park and then over by the benches he kept trying to tell me to get on the benches and bend over and I wouldn’t do it and that’s when he got out of hand and he put the knife it was a big buck knife in a black case and he took it out and he put it to my throat,” the hysterical woman told the 911 operator.

The 24-year-old is also accused of raping a 20- and 21-year-old woman in September of 2022.

“I just got a phone call from my friend,” a woman told 911. “She was with her friend. They were trying to go to CVS. They were drinking tonight, and they proceeded to walk to CVS and somebody picked them up and kidnapped them and took all their shit and raped them.”

Another woman said she got into Reeda’s car because he offered to give her a job.

“I’m in the car with someone that just picked me up and basically just raped me,” another victim said. “I don’t know who he is. I don’t know his name.”

“You got into a car with a stranger?” the 911 operator asked.

“Yes,” she replied.

Police released photos of his car, a 2008 silver Kia Rondo.

Detectives believe Reeda likely assaulted more women.

If you had a similar contact with Reeda, whether you got into the vehicle or not, please call the Akron Police Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

