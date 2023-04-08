2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns announce first-ever fan cruise experience

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns on Saturday announced it will be launching a fan cruise through the Caribbean next spring in a partnership with Seaside Events.

A team spokesperson said the Browns Fan Cruise, starting on March 11, 2024 and ending on March 16, 2024 will go through the Port of Miami and visit Nassau, Bahamas and Falmouth Jamaica.

A team spokesperson said Josh Cribbs, Ben Davis, Hanford Dixon and Eric Metcalf, among other notable Browns legends and alumni, will be in attendance for the 2024 cruise.

“Seaside Events provides incredible experiences on all of their cruises, and we know Browns fans will enjoy the opportunity to interact with many of their favorite Legends and Alumni, as well as visit beautiful locations,” said Haslam Sports Group Chief Commercial Officer Eric Clouse. “We look forward to sharing this great journey in 2024 and future years, as well as celebrating everyone’s passion for the Browns and Cleveland.”

Seaside Events CEO Robert Chamberlin said the company is honored to partner with the team to bring the collaboration together for die-hard Browns fans.

“As a cruise events company, we feel a cruise experience presents a unique and exciting way for fans and former players to bond with each other as they explore and discover new destinations together,” he said.

