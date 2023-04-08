Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be deposed in sexual misconduct lawsuit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be back in court next week to give a deposition in the 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him by a licensed massage therapist.

The 25th lawsuit, filed against Watson on Oct. 13, 2022, was filed by Anissah M. Nguyen and the Universal Law Group on behalf of “Jane Doe”.

The lawsuit alleged that Watson attempted to solicit sexually-related acts, including intercourse with the plaintiff during a massage session in December 2020.

The court filing says Watson was asked to bring records of communication between him and the plaintiff between December 2020 and January 2021.

Watson, along with his attorney Rusty Hardin, has denied wrongdoing since his arrival to Cleveland, including during his introductory press conference in March 2022.

Watson issued an apology prior to taking the field in the Browns first preseason game last year.

Two grand juries previously declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges following the lawsuits.

Watson served an 11-game suspension last season and was given a $5 million fine.

According to a previous report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, the QB met with ‘at least’ 66 different women between the span of 2019 and 2021, including the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him. Watson has since a majority of those lawsuits.

19 News reached out to the attorneys for both Watson and the plaintiff for comment.

