2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be deposed in sexual misconduct lawsuit

WARNING: The contents of this story may be disturbing. Viewer discretion advised.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Don Wright)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be back in court next week to give a deposition in the 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against him by a licensed massage therapist.

The 25th lawsuit, filed against Watson on Oct. 13, 2022, was filed by Anissah M. Nguyen and the Universal Law Group on behalf of “Jane Doe”.

The lawsuit alleged that Watson attempted to solicit sexually-related acts, including intercourse with the plaintiff during a massage session in December 2020.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson faces 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit by massage therapist

The court filing says Watson was asked to bring records of communication between him and the plaintiff between December 2020 and January 2021.

19 News has obtained a copy of the filing, which can be viewed in full below:

Watson, along with his attorney Rusty Hardin, has denied wrongdoing since his arrival to Cleveland, including during his introductory press conference in March 2022.

Deshaun Watson denies allegations

Watson issued an apology prior to taking the field in the Browns first preseason game last year.

Two grand juries previously declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges following the lawsuits.

Watson served an 11-game suspension last season and was given a $5 million fine.

RELATED: Deshaun Watson maintains innocence, NFL issues 11-game suspension to Cleveland Browns quarterback

According to a previous report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times, the QB met with ‘at least’ 66 different women between the span of 2019 and 2021, including the 24 women who filed lawsuits against him. Watson has since a majority of those lawsuits.

19 News reached out to the attorneys for both Watson and the plaintiff for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

I-71 interchange
Gov. DeWine’s approval of new I-71 interchange is a controversial tale of 2 cities
Cleveland Guardians home opener: A complete guide for fan success
Parking bans updated for Cleveland Guardians home opener
Mohamed Reeda
911 calls reveal how accused Akron serial rapist preyed on his victims
Ohio launches new adoption grant program
Ohio launches new adoption grant program