Northeast Ohio weather: Sunny and warming Easter weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Patchy morning frost will give way to plenty of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds as highs peak in the lower 50s today.

Fair skies tonight will allow lows in the mid 30s.

Easter Sunday will see the sun rise and dominate the sky as highs summit in the mid to upper 50s.

More fair skies Sunday night will couple with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

We’ll see more sun than clouds on Monday as highs top out in the lower 60s.

A sun/clouds mix on Tuesday will include highs around 70.

Mainly sunny skies on Wednesday through Friday will include highs in the 70s after overnight lows in the 50s.

