Police: 40-year-old man fatally shot in driveway in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man was shot to death in a driveway in Cleveland Friday night.

Cleveland police Sgt. Ciaccia said officers arrived at a home in the 4900 block of Anson Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. on April 7 after receiving reports of a potential shooting.

Officials said they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arms.

Police confirmed the victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office as Anthony Norman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials confirmed the shooting remains under investigation.

