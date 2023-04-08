2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
MM Brackets

Police: 40-year-old man fatally shot in driveway in Cleveland’s Broadway Slavic Village neighborhood

A 40-year-old man was shot to death in a driveway in Cleveland Friday night.
A 40-year-old man was shot to death in a driveway in Cleveland Friday night.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 40-year-old man was shot to death in a driveway in Cleveland Friday night.

Cleveland police Sgt. Ciaccia said officers arrived at a home in the 4900 block of Anson Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. on April 7 after receiving reports of a potential shooting.

Officials said they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arms.

Police confirmed the victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office as Anthony Norman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials confirmed the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One study suggests PFAS contamination in freshwater fish in the U.S.
Study: 1 serving of freshwater fish equals a month of drinking water with ‘forever chemicals’
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio Turnpike announces travel bans due to impending weather
FirstEnergy customers are about to see a huge jump in their utility bills in June.
FirstEnergy customers are about to see the cost of their electric nearly double
Two people are accusing a local contractor of ripping them off.
Ohio customers speak out about contractor: ‘I just can’t stand that he’s doing this to everybody’
FILE - In this photo taken Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, a Hyundai logo is seen on the front of a...
Cleveland woman devastated after new anti-theft device on her Hyundai fails to stop thieves from causing damage

Latest News

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be deposed in sexual misconduct lawsuit
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be deposed in sexual misconduct lawsuit
Akron City prosecutor details grand jury process in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker
Akron City prosecutor details grand jury process in deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
Cleveland Browns announce first-ever fan cruise experience
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson meets with reporters following an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be deposed in sexual misconduct lawsuit