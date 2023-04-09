2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, 1 injured following house fire in Elyria

One person died and another was injured following a Sunday morning house fire in Elyria.
One person died and another was injured following a Sunday morning house fire in Elyria.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died and another was injured following a Sunday morning house fire in Elyria.

Officials with the Elyria Fire Department confirmed the April 9 fire started at 8:01 a.m. in the 200 block of Gates Avenue.

Officials confirmed one person in the house died as a result of the blaze, while another was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

The victims have not been confirmed.

Fire officials have not confirmed the cause of the fire, which continues to remain under investigation.

19 News crews are currently headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

