Cleveland Cavaliers, Anderson Varejão unveil refurbished basketball court in Brazil (GALLERY)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers and fan-favorite C Anderson Varejão this week announced a new long-term initiative to grow the sport of basketball in Brazil by way of a newly refurbished basketball court.

Varejão, who played in Cleveland for 13 years in his 14-year career, cut the ribbon to open the Beco do Nego basketball court in São Paulo on April 5, according to a team press release.

Varejão who returned to the team in January as a full-time player development consultant and global ambassador, said words ‘could not describe’ being able to partner with the Cavs to give back to children in Brazil.

“Growing up here as an aspiring young hooper, I know how important our country’s local courts are to the neighborhoods and the basketball community,” Varejão said in a comment. “My hope is that this investment in the youth of São Paulo will impact many more lives. I’m also very excited and honored to bring the Cavaliers’ next courts to my first club in my hometown of Vitoria. I look forward to developing this partnership and continuing to help grow the game.”

"Basketball is an international sport, with recognizable influences that have impacted culture and brought communities together. Thanks to the efforts of Anderson Varejão and so many other iconic NBA players around the world, we have been able to create positive opportunities and resources to help cultivate a new generation of basketball talent. This partnership also offers a glimpse into what we feel is a great stewardship of growing the game of basketball outside the United States.

The 4th seeded Cavaliers will cap off the regular season on Sunday with a home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m. before starting their first playoff run since 2018.

